2 new homes to open to help youths in crisis amid growing need

Hospitals and mental health providers have been raising the alarm for years about young people in crisis and the lack of beds available to them.

“We don’t have enough stabilization homes to meet the needs of the kids that are having difficult times,” said Suzie Luttrell-Levy, the vice president of direct services for Mount Olivet Rolling Acres (MORA). “We need to do better.”

The most recent Minnesota Student Survey from 2022 showed more than 40% of middle and high school students who responded expressed they were experiencing mental distress.

Children in crisis often wait in hospitals until a community bed opens up. It’s a practice called boarding. In a letter to state legislators earlier this month, Children’s Minnesota said children boarded at its hospitals more than 1,200 times in 2024 while awaiting placement. Kids have also been boarding at Fairview and Allina hospitals as well, according to letters from those systems.

“Kids are just sitting there, it’s not good for them, sometimes they’re sitting there for a year and it’s just not okay,” said Luttrell-Levy.

MORA is preparing to open two new child crisis stabilization homes in May. A ribbon-cutting and open house is scheduled for Saturday to give attendees the chance to see the homes in Bloomington and Richfield.

“What we can offer these kids is the opportunity to be outside, go to school, be in their own bedroom, have a home-cooked meal and have family and community connection,” said Abby Morgan, MORA’s senior crisis program director.

She explained that one home will be a secure facility with two beds that focuses on children 13 to 17 years old. The other home will provide three beds and mental health care geared towards five to 12-year-olds. There will be one-on-one support available 24/7 at both centers.

“We are in a time of crisis and this is a really great opportunity,” said Morgan. “They allow the kids to have a sense of community, belonging, and safety, which is what kids deserve.”

MORA already operates a child stabilization home in Andover, which has four beds and opened in 2018. The nonprofit hopes to add two more locations in 2026.

“It’s certainly a good start, I think, but it’s not enough,” said Luttrell-Levy. “We need to talk to our legislators, and we need to come up with more money, more funding, more providers that are willing to take the step to open more stabilization homes.”