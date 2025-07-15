2 Minnesota lawmakers want quicker notifications of political violence

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained an email sent from a Minnesota state senator to all of her colleagues in the House and Senate.

That lawmaker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she wanted to remain anonymous because she is on a hit list from Vance Boelter, who’s been charged in the shooting deaths of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and is also charged with the attempted murders of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

In her email, the DFL Senator said she wasn’t notified of the threat until four hours after the initial shootings of Sen. Hoffman and his wife at 2 a.m. the morning of June 14.

The senator said staffers forwarded an email to all Senate DFL members at 6:42 a.m. and the message was written by Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

The senator’s email said Jacobson’s message, in part, said “A dangerous individual has made threats against legislators and prominent figures in Minnesota.”

The senator also said that there was “No instruction to not answer the door, or reference to a suspect impersonating an officer,” and that it “advised to please take precautions to stay safe, but offered no information or guidance on how to do that.”

The senator also asked, “What would be the reason for not telling members a shooter is targeting legislators and impersonating an officer?”

She told KSTP that she supports using better technology to make warnings available to all elected officials quickly.

Rep. John Huot (DFL-Rosemount) agreed with the senator even though he was not on the hit list.

“This is really important, because we have the Amber Alerts and all that, but is this something else we gotta really look at? In my own situation, I didn’t even know about it until I woke up,” said Huot.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to DPS for comment and a response to the questions and concerns raised by the lawmakers, but has not yet received a response.