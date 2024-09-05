2 Minnesota corn mazes pay homage to ‘Peanuts’ for comic strip’s 75th anniversary

Two Minnesota corn mazes are part of a nationwide celebration this fall, marking the 75th anniversary of “Peanuts.”

The beloved comic strip was created by Minnesota native Charles Schulz, initially debuting in seven newspapers. “Peanuts” eventually became a worldwide phenomenon and was syndicated in more than 2,600 newspapers.

In honor of the cartoon’s 75th anniversary, more than 75 farms have been selected by Peanuts Worldwide to create a “Peanuts”-themed corn maze, with the help of the world’s largest corn maze consulting company, The MAiZE.

Apple Jack Orchards in Delano created a 5-acre corn maze featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

The maze also features an upright piano painted by a local artist to resemble the iconic yellow-and-brown zig-zag T-shirt worn by Charlie Brown.

Organizers hope the maze will bring families together to celebrate old memories and create new ones.

“The interesting part to me is the history and being able to relate something to the younger generation, kind of like a way to bridge a gap,” Apple Jack Orchards manager Ben Fontana said. “It gives them an opportunity to have a little fun and hopefully learn something while they’re out here.”

The second “Peanuts”-themed corn maze in Minnesota is Valley Corn Maize in East Grand Forks.

Other corn mazes across the country feature designs such as Snoopy sleeping on top of his dog house and “Snoopy 4 Prez.”

“For 75 years, Peanuts has charmed, delighted, and moved fans through my father’s creativity and wit—and what a wonderful, larger-than-life way to celebrate his work than with the ingenuity of these Peanuts corn mazes!” Jill Schulz, daughter of Charles Schulz, said in a news release about the corn maze campaign. “It will be a thrill to see Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang rising from the heartland, and I just wish my dad could see his creations ‘writ large.'”

You can find an interactive map of all the “Peanuts”-themed corn mazes here.