2 juveniles charged in November gun incident at Sandburg Middle School

Two boys have now been charged after a video posted to Snapchat last fall appeared to show a student with a gun inside the bathroom of a west metro middle school.

According to Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green, the juvenile males were charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, a felony offense.

The alleged incident took place on Nov. 11 at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley, but Green says his department didn’t find out from Robbinsdale Area Schools until several days later, a delay that “hampered” the investigation.

“Robbinsdale School officials took five days before they notified our department, then refused to turn over the Snapchat video, stating we would need a search warrant even though the video wasn’t on school property but on a student cellphone and posted on Snapchat,” Green said in a statement.

Green said his department’s investigation led to the charges in Hennepin County Juvenile Court.

“Guns have no place in our schools, and these young men made a bad decision and are now facing felony weapon charges for their actions,” Green said. “We will continue to work closely with the Robbinsdale School District to ensure students and staff are safe at Sandburg.”

The defendants’ names were not publicly released.