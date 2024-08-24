2 injured in Pearl Park shooting

Two 18-year-olds were injured on Thursday after a reported shooting at Pearl Park.

Minneapolis Park Police said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Two 18-year-old males were injured in the shooting but were able to transport themselves to the hospital.

Both injuries were reported by police as non-life-threatening.

Park police said they were able to locate a witness who saw the shooting. However, they said the witness was uncooperative.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.