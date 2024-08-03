2 injured in Minneapolis Shooting

A shooting left two people with injuries Friday night.

Minneapolis police said the shooting occurred around 9:53 p.m. on the 2600 block of Newton Avenue North.

Police said two people, identified as a man and a woman, were sitting in a parked vehicle inside a driveway when shots were fired at the vehicle.

Both received minor, non-life-threatening injuries as a result and chose not to be transported to the hospital.

Officers said they did find evidence of gunfire at the entrance of a nearby alley but have not made any arrests as they continue to investigate.