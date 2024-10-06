2 injured in Lakeville shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Lakeville early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the intersection of Foliage Avenue and Gerdine Path around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and determined that the shooting occurred nearby on the 16200 block of Florida Way.

Two people were dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds that are believed to be related to this incident. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are interviewing possible suspects and witnesses.