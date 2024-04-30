2 high school track athletes airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Forest Lake

2 Forest Lake track members hit by car

Two Forest Lake High School track athletes were airlifted to the hospital after a car hit them Tuesday afternoon, school officials say.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates an 84-year-old man in a Cadillac DeVille was headed south on Highway 61 and struck two 15-year-old boys just after 3:30 p.m.

The boys were in a group of runners using the zebra crossing at 202nd Street, the State Patrol said. The crosswalk is marked with signage on either side of the road and overhead lights.

“Our hearts are with these students and their families,” Forest Lake Area Schools Superintendent Steve Massey wrote in an email to district families and staff.

The students’ names have not been publicly released, and there were no immediate updates on their condition.