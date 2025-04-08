2 Hennepin County police chiefs criticize actions of county attorney Mary Moriarty

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges and Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green both told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty complained to their bosses about their behavior.

Hodges told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Moriarty has expressed concern about his unconventional news conferences where he often uses props to describe arrests.

Hodges said Moriarty also wrote a letter to Bloomington’s city manager, mayor and city council criticizing comments made by one of Hodges’ officers about Moriarty’s unwillingness to prosecute some drug crimes.

“And, I don’t have a problem with what they said, because they told the truth. I think her motive is to get me in trouble,” said Hodges. “The problem is when you send that to a mayor, a city council and a city manager and all that and you don’t talk to me.”

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said his officers arrested an assistant school principal last year for felony obstruction after the assistant principal allegedly hid brass knuckles used in a fight between two students.

Moriarty declined those charges, and Green said she called the mayor of Golden Valley, expressing concern that the assistant principal could lose his job and was critical of Green’s handling of the case.

“It was more concern about, you know, this individual could lose his certification and not so concerned about the injuries to the student,” said Green. “I wish she would’ve called me up on the phone and said hey chief, you know, can we sit down and can we talk about this? That would’ve been a lot more respectful.”

Former Hennepin County Attorney Rich Stanek told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Moriarty’s actions went too far.

“To do an end-around and go directly to elected officials complaining about a police chief’s actions, or inactions, is wholly inappropriate without going to the individual first,” said Stanek.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Moriarty for an interview, but a spokesperson issued the following statement: “The County Attorney’s job is to make sure that our legal system protects public safety and operates fairly. Our office regularly reaches out privately to law enforcement and city leaders, including mayors, on potential areas for improvement and welcomes those same communications from our partners.

The office will continue to engage in collaboration and communication focused on improving public safety. Making things better for the public should be all of our goals.”