2 found dead after shots fired in Waite Park home

Two people were found dead after shots were fired in a Waite Park home on Saturday.

The Waite Park Police Department said that at around 2 p.m., officers responded to possible gunshots in a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Authorities said that two children left the home unharmed, and two adults inside were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time.

No officers fired their weapons, according to officials.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to the scene to assist.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.