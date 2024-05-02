2 Forest Lake track athletes hit by car on Tuesday ‘expected to make a full recovery,’ district says

Two high school track athletes who were hit by a car on Tuesday are “recuperating at the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery,” Forest Lake Area Schools said.

As previously reported, an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol states that an 84-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 in Forest Lake and hit the two 15-year-olds at around 3:30 p.m.

State Patrol added that the boys were in a group of runners using the crosswalk at 202nd Street.

The teens were both airlifted to the hospital.