2 children playing with matches were the cause of 20-acre brush fire in Shoreview, officials say

Two children playing with matches caused a 20-acre brush fire Saturday evening, according to the Lake Johanna Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the brush fire north of County Road I off of Alameda Street in Shoreview around 7 p.m.

The fire was growing rapidly and, at times, threatened several homes, fire officials said.

Firefighters from 11 agencies were able to extinguish the 20-acre fire after several hours. There were no injuries or damage to nearby buildings.

DNR aircraft were not available to help at the time.