2 Barron County officers killed on the job, other departments say

UPDATE 815 p.m.:

Several law enforcement offices in Wisconsin offered condolences on social media to Chetek and Cameron Police Departments, saying they lost two officers in the line of duty.

“Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families (both blood and blue) of two officers lost in the line of duty today. John 15:13. “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends”” Marinette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association

“We are with heavy hearts as we’ve heard about the loss of 2 officers in Barron County. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Blue Family and everyone involved. “ Oconto Police Department

Rice Lake Police Department asked the public to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek Saturday evening, due to a law enforcement presence.

A Barron County deputy on scene told WQOW, the ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, that there had been an officer-involved shooting in the area.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that information about the incident will come from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office.

