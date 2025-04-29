1st hotel to open on Lake Minnetonka in 100 years

The Shoreline Hotel in Spring Park is the first hotel to open on Lake Minnetonka in 100 years.

Owner and developer Kelly Olsen built the boutique hotel out of an underutilized office building.

“I am hoping people will forget this was ever an office building,” she said.

The hotel has 27 rooms, boat slips and a lakefront restaurant.

But one of the most unique features might be found in the bathroom of the presidential suite: the room is designed so that there are lake views from the oversized soaking tub.

Olsen says the project was inspired by the loss of her husband back in 2008.

“I lost my husband to a drunk driver in 2008, and I really try and make all my projects encourage people to slow down and spend time with the people they care about,” Olsen said.

Rooms start at $299 a night.