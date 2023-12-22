18-year-old identified as victim in Fridley death investigation, 17-year-old in custody

Anoka County authorities are providing new details about a death investigation that began in Fridley on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police and first responders were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast just before 4 p.m. The caller reported the vehicle had left the crash scene.

When crews arrived, they began giving aid to the pedestrian, identified as 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Kline also had suffered a gunshot wound, but her cause of death is still being determined.

In addition, the sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old boy was found and arrested sometime Thursday evening.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released, and formal charges have not been filed as of this publishing.

No other details about the death investigation have been provided at this time.