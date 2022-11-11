17 inches of snow recorded at Bismarck airport
A wintry storm that made its way east from the Rockies Thursday left parts of the Dakotas with significant snowfall Friday.
The National Weather Service’s Bismarck office reported 17 inches of snow had fallen at the airport.
Additional snowfall totals can be viewed here.
A no-travel advisory has since been lifted, though officials advised continuing to exercise caution on roads.
Meanwhile, Minnesota roads in the metro were clear Friday morning, but areas north and west of Baxter, as well as areas north and west of Duluth, saw some partially and fully covered roads.
Those headed north for weekend hunting had to prepare for slick road conditions.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported troopers responded to a few crashes due to ice-covered roads, particularly near Moorhead.
Track the latest Minnesota weather updates here.