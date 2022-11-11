17 inches of snow recorded at Bismarck airport

A wintry storm that made its way east from the Rockies Thursday left parts of the Dakotas with significant snowfall Friday.

The National Weather Service’s Bismarck office reported 17 inches of snow had fallen at the airport.

1.23" of liquid measured was also the highest 1 calendar day total on record for the month of November and the second most liquid recorded for one calendar day this year. #ndwx — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) November 11, 2022

Additional snowfall totals can be viewed here.

A no-travel advisory has since been lifted, though officials advised continuing to exercise caution on roads.

UPDATE (Nov. 11, 12:45 p.m.) The No Travel Advisory in the Bismarck area has been lifted. Please drive according to the road conditions in your area.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit https://t.co/EXHjjz5pmB. #NDRoads #ndwx pic.twitter.com/njGUz9AteZ — NDDOT (@NorthDakotaDOT) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Minnesota roads in the metro were clear Friday morning, but areas north and west of Baxter, as well as areas north and west of Duluth, saw some partially and fully covered roads.

Those headed north for weekend hunting had to prepare for slick road conditions.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported troopers responded to a few crashes due to ice-covered roads, particularly near Moorhead.

WC MN Troopers are responding to a few crashes – roads are covered in snow/ice and obviously slippery. Please drive with care. This pic I94 EB mp13 (10 miles east of Moorhead) no inj. partially blocking the EB left lane. 11/11/22 at 8am pic.twitter.com/nb6x6V9qC3 — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 11, 2022

Track the latest Minnesota weather updates here.