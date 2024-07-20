16-year-old injured during Friday night shooting

Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting, which left a teenager injured Friday night.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Lake Street Friday night around 11:33 p.m. When they arrived, authorities found a 16-year-old female had received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say preliminary information indicated an altercation had taken place outside of the building prior to shots being fired.

Authroties said the suspect fled the scene, before they arrived.

While no arrests have been made investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.