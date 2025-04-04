15th annual Goldy’s Run will help support M Health Fairview Children’s Hospital

This Sunday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Paul Folger and Leah McLean will host the 15th annual Goldy’s Run.

The event raises money for M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, supporting important research that’s contributing to the betterment of patients, including a Central Minnesota Stars player.

Liam Kulkay is a true Minnesotan with hockey in his blood, but he says he’s just a normal kid.

“I get in the car, and I get ready for school,” Kulkay noted.

The Central Minnesota Stars player was born with a hole in his heart, and by the age of 7, he needed to have it repaired. Thirty years ago, that would have meant open heart surgery, but Kulkay came to M Health Fairview and repaired his heart with the Abbott Amplatzer, a tiny device developed with Abbott and the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Gurumurthy Hiremath, an M Health Fairview pediatric cardiologist, and his colleague are the experts on the technique in which the tiny device is put into place covering the hole in the heart.

“We do it through the leg vein; no bandaid, no dressing really revolutionized the care,” Hiremath said. “It’s good forever; once we close the hole in the heart, it’s closed forever.”

Kulkay is about to turn 11 and he’s doing great, living his hockey dream.

“It’s a fast-paced game, and as a winger, I get to score goals, so it’s pretty fun,” Kulkay said.

The life-changing device is just one of the reasons why Goldy’s Run is so important as the funds raised help with research.

Kulkay’s mom will tell you it’s worth it.

“Liam is a success story,” Kayla Hauth said. “Whatever gets people out there for the research, it’s totally worth it.”