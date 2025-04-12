15-year-old identified as a person of interest in central Wisconsin double death investigation

A teenager has been identified as a person of interest in a double death investigation in central Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, at about 10 p.m., the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call asking for emergency medical services at a residence on the 140000 block of County Road M in Pershing, WI for two adults severely injured.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that the two people were dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through the investigation, 15-year-old Kadyn Hadden was identified as a person of interest. Hadden is reportedly driving a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with license plate ASW-2781.

Law enforcement is asking the public to call 911 or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200 extension 5 if they see Hadden or have any further information.