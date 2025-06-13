15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Northtown Mall shooting

Another person has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting at Northtown Mall last week.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that a 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody, but no other information was released about what charges the teenager is being held on.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed was formally charged with one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest in connection with the death of 15-year-old Sudais Abdi Omar of Brooklyn Park.

According to a criminal complaint, Mohamed told investigators he was with Omar and one of the suspects in a car when they went to pick up the other juvenile suspect from outside Best Buy.

Mohamed said he went inside the mall to use the bathroom, and when he was headed back out to the car, the two juvenile suspects ran inside the store, they were yelling that Omar had been shot. One of the suspects handed Mohamed a gun magazine, and he put it in the pocket of his thobe.

The three suspects all allegedly ran away from the shooting scene, into the mall, and then across the parking lot to Sky Zone. Mohamed said he tried to contact the other two suspects once at Sky Zone but they didn’t pick up.

Police arrested Mohamed after receiving a tip that a person matching one of the suspect descriptions was in the bathroom of Sky Zone. Officers allegedly found the gun magazine hidden in his sock.

Authorities say a 14-year-old suspect, who they believe was involved, has still not been arrested.