15-year-old arrested for St. Cloud homicide

St. Cloud police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody for an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to police, officers arrested the teen, who is from St. Cloud, on Jan. 18 for an unrelated case and he’s been in custody ever since for charges of prohibited possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions, possession of a firearm for being under the age of 18 as well as reckless discharge of a firearm.

Now, the teen is also being held on charges related to second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman.

The teen’s name hasn’t been released as of this time.

Police say they were called to an apartment on the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast shortly before midnight on Jan. 17 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Hortman inside the apartment, saying he had been shot. According to police, the man died at the scene despite life-saving measures being given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tri-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or HERE, or to call police at 320-251-1200.