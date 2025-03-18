14-year-old St. Paul boy becomes organ donor after succumbing to shooting injury

A St. Paul family made the tough decision to donate a teenage boy’s organs. Dozens of hospital staff and loved ones lined the walls of Gillette Children’s Hospital on Tuesday for 14-year-old Jerron Chapman’s final sendoff.

Chapman has been in critical condition and on life support since he was shot in the head on Friday night, his family said.

Officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Bates Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot in the head. The incident happened at a relative’s home, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Chapman’s mother, Kitrinna Simonson, said she got the news in a phone call from police as her son was being rushed to the hospital.

Days later, she said she’s received few answers about what happened as she and other family made the heartbreaking decision to take Chapman off of life support and put him at peace.

His organs will be donated to help others live, she said.

“I know that that’s something he would want to do,” Simonson shared. “He’s going to be able to give life with the life that he had, and his life was precious and valuable.”

Overheard in the hallway as Chapman was rolled through on a gurney covered in photos of his life moments, someone exclaimed, “You are outrageously loved, and we thank you for the life that you’re giving.”

“He was an incredible kid. He was a wise kid. He never he was never rude, he never disrespected me. He was athletic, he was compassionate, he was bold,” Simonson said, adding that Chapman excelled in school “and everything he did.”

“Hands down one, of the best kids that a person could ask for,” Simonson said.

In a phone call after her son was taken off of life support, she said, “This is the one thing I can take from this, right? Is that he’s helping other people. He lost a life to give life.”

She also praised the hospital for helping them both through the last few days and Chapman’s final moments.

“They were phenomenal up there. I mean, that was a staff that deserves more than a high five,” Simonson said. “And they were hurting, too. … Everyone was affected: Not just me, every person that came in contact with what happened to my son. And someone needs to be held accountable.”

Investigators are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the official cause of death, according to a police spokesperson.

There are no suspects or arrests as of this report.

“I mean, a 14-year-old’s life was lost and stolen,” Simonson said. “Somebody needs to be held responsible, and they need to know where this weapon [came] from.”

Extended family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.