14-year-old killed in Rice County crash

A 14-year-old was killed in a crash in Webster Township on Tuesday evening, according to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the crash occurred on 30th Street West, east of Fairbanks Avenue, around 7:40 p.m.

A 20-year-old Lakeville man was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on 30th Street West when he crossed the center line and crashed into a GMC Sierra, officials said.

A passenger of the Ford, 14-year-old Brantly Ryan McCarty, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver of the GMC, a 16-year-old, was brought to Children’s Hospital. Both had critical injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-0268.