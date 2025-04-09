14-year-old arrested on suspicion of St. Paul murder, police say

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with a murder in St. Paul last week.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of 6th Street East on March 31 on a report of a man down in front of a home.

There, they found 19-year-old Jay’Mier Keymari Givens suffering multiple stab wounds. He later died at Regions Hospital.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to see if charging documents are available. Check back for updates.