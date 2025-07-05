13-year-old Naytahwaush boy dies after firework hits him on Fourth of July

A 13-year-old Naytahwaush boy was pronounced dead after a lit firework he was holding went off and struck him in the chest, according to KSTP’s sister station, WDAY.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:14 p.m. on July 4, law enforcement responded to a residence on New Circle Drive, Naytahwaush, on a report that 13-year-old Michael Turner had been struck with a firework.

Upon arrival, law enforcement observed that Turner was not breathing and had no pulse. CPR was performed until medics arrived, and life-saving measures were continued until Turner was pronounced deceased at 12:07 a.m.

According to witness statements, Turner was holding a large firework in his hands and pointing it away from himself while it was lit. When the firework went off, it shot through the bottom of the tube and hit Turner in the chest. Another witness stated that the tube hit Turner in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground, clutching his chest.

Bystanders ran to Turner’s aid and began chest compressions.

This incident remains under investigation pending an autopsy. The family has been notified.