13-year-old crashes into Robbinsdale home, injuring 1

A man was injured after a 13-year-old boy crashed into a home in Robbinsdale on Monday evening.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North just before 6 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Tahoe with the front third of the vehicle in the home, according to a release from the Robbinsdale Police Department.

Witnesses told police the 13-year-old was driving at the time of the crash, police say. A woman in the car, identified as a family member of the teen, told law enforcement she let the 13-year-old drive around the neighborhood.

The women added that at some point, they went to a store and while returning home, the teen mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into the home.

A man inside the home was injured when the walls of the home pushed into him. He received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, police say.

A woman inside the home was uninjured.