13-year-old cancer survivor turns lemons into lemonade for children facing similar battles

Young Sylvia Ruhland was in kindergarten when she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Now, at 13 years old and a six-year cancer survivor, she is hoping to help other children who face the same battles she did.

Teaming up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation on Saturday, she and her family set up their own stand with a goal to raise money for childhood cancer research.

In the last three years, Ruhland has raised $3000 to fund cancer research, with nothing more than a cup of lemonade with a secret ingredient: hope.

“It makes me feel like, safe and like, I know what to do, like when something bad happens,” Ruhland said.

While she has been cancer-free for six years now, the effect of her battle with brain cancer still lingers.

She has long-term side effects she must push through, including hearing loss.

“Just be strong, be brave, and know about the people out there who love you and support you,” Rhuland said.

To support Rhuland’s fundraising efforts, you can donate on the Alex’s Lemonade Stand website by CLICKING HERE.