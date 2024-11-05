13-year-old boy killed in Minneapolis during accidental shooting, teen in custody

A 13-year-old was shot and killed by a 14-year-old in what Minneapolis police are calling an accidental shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2400 block of Ferrant Place at around 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 13-year-old boy inside a home who had been shot once.

Despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement, the boy died at the scene.

Early information suggests a 14-year-old boy was handling a gun when the 13-year-old was shot. Police note there were two women and other kids in the home at the time of the shooting.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Police add they’re familiar with both of the boys involved.

The 14-year-old was on scene when officers arrived, and he was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The death of a child is always incredibly troubling and tragic,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Our investigators will work diligently to answer the many questions we have. In addition to supporting the families that are impacted by this tragedy, everyone must make every effort to ensure that every gun is securely stored.”