11-year-old killed in Independence crash was student at Grandview Middle School

An 11-year-old girl who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the west metro was a fifth-grade student at Grandview Middle School in Mound, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned.

The girl was riding with her parents and three siblings on the way to school Wednesday morning when an 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 110 in Independence and struck the family’s vehicle, the West Hennepin Public Safety Department said.

All six victims inside the GMC Acadia were transported to nearby hospitals, but the 11-year-old girl did not survive.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the crash victims.

“The death of any young person is a loss that, in one way or another, affects us all,” Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg said in a message to district families on Wednesday. “In our small community, even those without direct ties to the [victim’s] family may need help processing this news.”

Borg said the district’s crisis support team would be at Grandview Middle School starting on Thursday and counselors are available to students at schools throughout the district.

A prayer vigil for the family was held Wednesday evening at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wayzata.