102-year-old WWII veteran honored on his birthday

The Minnesota National Guard held a birthday celebration Monday for a World War II veteran turning 102 years old.

Tech. Sgt. Don Halverson of Brooklyn Center was given the Bronze Medallion of the Order of Saint George for his service in the war at the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” headquarters in Arden Hills.

“It’s nice,” Halverson said.

Halverson led a team of machine gun and mortar squadrons while fighting in Italy during World War II. Bullets ripped through his clothes but never his body.

“Just lucky,” Halverson said. “Somebody upstairs was looking after me.”

Halverson gave up smoking years ago, but his secret to a long life is to have an occasional drink.

“I still like a whiskey water,” Halverson said. “I limit myself to two drinks, that’s it. Three you can feel it.”

Halverson was married for 62 years and has three children.