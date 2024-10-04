10-year-old hit by vehicle in Brooklyn Park near elementary school

An elementary student was injured after being struck by a car while trying to get to school Friday.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) said the crash happened at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue just outside Birch Grove Elementary School.

There, a 10-year-old boy was walking in the crosswalk on Noble Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Brookdale Drive. The boy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, remained at the scene after the collision, and police say she has been cooperating with the investigation.

Criminal charges have not been filed at this time as police continue to investigate. They add alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The incident comes days after another student in Brooklyn Park was hit by a vehicle. In that incident, a 12-year-old was attempting to get to a bus stop when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle did not stop and has not yet been found.