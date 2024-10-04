WATCH: Stolen vehicle drives next to crowded playground, police say 10-year-old in custody

Minneapolis police are detailing a frightening incident in which children were almost hit by a stolen car – driven by a 10-year-old boy – next to a playground.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the boy is in custody for the incident.

The incident unfolded on September 20 at Nellie Stone Johnson School in North Minneapolis. Video provided by police shows the vehicle driving through the playground’s green space, coming dangerously close to playground equipment as school staff tried to move the children away from harm.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said they were able to identify the 10-year-old, who they say has at least 30 entries in their police records dating back to May 2023. They said he has been arrested at least twice before for auto theft-related crimes and has been listed as a suspect in more than 12 cases.

“It is unfathomable that a 10-year-old boy has been involved in this level of criminal activity without effective intervention,” said O’Hara. “Prison is not an acceptable option for a 10-year-old boy. But the adults who can stop this behavior going forward must act now to help this child and his family.”

The Minneapolis Police Department said the family has been cooperative with them and has asked for help to keep their son or anyone else from being injured or killed.

“This is only one example of the revolving door we’re dealing with – arresting and re-arresting the same juveniles for auto-theft and other violent crimes,” O’Hara said. “This is a complex issue, and we need every entity involved in intervention to come together immediately to establish short- and long-term solutions.”

The boy is currently in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for probable cause second-degree assault. His name hasn’t been released.