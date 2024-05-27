10 people injured in multiple east metro shootings over Memorial Day weekend

Multiple shootings in the east metro left 10 people injured over Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of 17th Avenue in North St. Paul for report of an assault that involved shots being fired. Officers found a group of about 60 people gathered at Casey Lake Park, with four people injured.

North St. Paul Police Chief Ray Rozales said that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the ankle, a 21-year-old man had a bullet graze his ear and shoulder, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the hip and another 24-year-old woman may have been shot in her left hand. Rozales said they all appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police clarified that while a graduation party was happening in the pavilion next to where the gathering and shooting took place, the two were separate events and not related to each other.

Officials believe there were at least three shooters involved and are still gathering evidence.

Hours later, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, St. Paul police were called to Crosby Farm Park on the 2500 block of Shepard Road for a shooting. Officers arrived and found three women injured, with two of them having apparent gunshot injuries.

One woman had a leg injury, one had a wound to her cheek and the other had a hand injury that police said could be a graze wound.

Early information suggests there was a gathering of people at the park when multiple shots were fired. The details of the shooting and who is responsible are still under investigation.

Later Sunday, police responded to another shooting on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m. Authorities found one woman shot in the leg, one woman with a graze wound to her head and a man shot in the stomach.

All three are being treated at the hospital with the extent of their injuries unknown.

Police say that a graduation party was happening at a home when shots were fired from a black SUV driving past. No arrests have been made as police are still gathering information.

St. Paul police are looking for any connections between the incidents but don’t know if there is any correlation at this point.