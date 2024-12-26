1-year-old dies after being found not breathing on Christmas Day

A 1-year-old child died on Christmas Day after being found not breathing by St. Paul officials.

Police say that officers responded to the 1000 block of 5th Street East at around 1:30 p.m. for a 1-year-old child not breathing.

The child was brought to the hospital, where authorities say they later passed away.

Investigators are working to figure out the circumstances of the incident. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.