1 week to Election Day: Minneapolis opens more early vote centers, mail-in ballots must be sent

Tuesday marks one week until the midterm elections and a deadline for those voting by mail.

For Minneapolis citizens planning to vote, three new places to cast ballots in person are opening Tuesday morning.

The North Early Vote Center is at the Urban League Twin Cities location at Plymouth and Penn avenues north; the Lake Street Early Vote Center can be found at the South Minneapolis Regional Service Center on East Lake Street near 22nd Avenue South; and the South Early Vote Center is at Bethel Lutheran Church on the corner of East 41st Street and South 17th Avenue.

All three of these locations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will be open each day through Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day. These three additional sites and the two which previously opened will be closed Nov. 8.



If you’re already registered to vote at your current address, you don’t need to bring anything to vote.

If you need to register, you can do that at these locations, but you’ll need to bring proof of where you live. Acceptable items include driver’s licenses, bills, or leases.

For those planning to vote by mail, Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services says Tuesday is also the deadline to get your ballot in the mail to make sure it’s received in time to be counted.

For those planning to vote in-person on Election Day, you will need to go to your assigned polling location.

