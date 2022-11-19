1 teen dead, 1 in custody after 2 teens shot at Brooklyn Park apartment complex

One teen is dead, a second is recovering from a gunshot wound, and a third is being held for aiding and abetting murder following a shooting Friday night in Brooklyn Park, police say.

Around 8:38 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol told the Brooklyn Park Police Department about a possible shooting victim in a vehicle on Interstate 94 at 53rd Avenue North.

Law enforcement agencies found the vehicle occupied by two shooting victims: one 17-year-old boy with critical gunshot injuries, and a second 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Responders took both teens to the hospital, where the boy with critical injuries died.

Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the homicide. The suspect is being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for aiding and abetting murder.

Police investigate a shooting that happened in Brooklyn Park after the victims were found near Brooklyn Center (KSTP).

Besides the description that the two victims and teen in custody are all 17, no further information has been provided about the people involved.

Although Brooklyn Park investigators believe there may be more suspects at large, they say there is no known danger to the public, as they think the suspects and victims knew one another.

The initial Brooklyn Park police alert, which was issued around 3 a.m. Saturday, said police learned the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North. Police say the victims then drove to the location where they were found.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating.