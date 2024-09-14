1 seriously injured in St. Paul house fire

One person has been sent to the hospital after being seriously injured in a St. Paul house fire Saturday.

The St. Paul Fire Department said they learned of a house fire at 265 Edmund Avenue around 5:01 a.m. and found one person inside the building when they arrived.

Fire crews were able to get the person out of the house through a window. The person had received serious injuries but was in stable condition when being transported to the hospital.

The fire department said they had gotten a report of another person inside the home, but after searching all levels of the house, they were unable to find anyone.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.