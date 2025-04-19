1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

At around 6:34 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to the report of a shooting at Third Avenue South and Ninth Street South. Law enforcement found a man in his 20s with at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound slumped over in a vehicle.

Police provided medical aid before the man was brought to the hospital.

The police department says that gunfire occurred near Fifth Avenue South and Ninth Street South, and the injured man drove from that location, hit a vehicle with a family inside and then continued another half block before stopping near Third Avenue South and Ninth Street South.

Nobody in the vehicle that was hit was injured, according to Minneapolis police.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.