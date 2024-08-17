1 resident injured in Minneapolis kitchen fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department said a resident was injured after a kitchen fire.

The fire occurred on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue North at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

When crews entered the residence, they found a fire in the house’s kitchen where a stove and trash can were on fire.

Fire crews said they were able to extinguish the fire.

One resident had been injured due to the fire. The department said a resident was medically evaluated and sent to the hospital with burn injuries to their arm and leg.

The condition of the resident is unknown at this time.