1 person dead in Eagan crash

Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash in Eagan.

DPS says it happened at Highway 55 and Lexington Avenue around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say a Lincoln MKX was driving eastbound on Highway 55 and a Volkswagen Jetta was headed westbound and turning to go south on Lexington Avenue. DPS officials say the driver of the Lincoln ran the red light and collided into the passenger side of the Volkswagen.

State Patrol says the driver of the Volkswagen left the scene. One passenger of the Volkswagen died and another was seriously injured. The driver of the Lincoln wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Patrol is expected to release more information on the crash. Check back for updates.