1 killed in fatal crash in Brooklyn Park; part of HWY 252 to be closed for ‘several hours’

A fatal crash in Brooklyn Park has killed one person and injured another Saturday morning, closing a portion of Highway 252.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, authorities were alerted to the crash at 7:21 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 252 and 80th Avenue and Humboldt Avenue.

Police said a vehicle was started following a single-vehicle accident; other motorists stopped to help get passengers out of the burning car.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, one occupant was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries, while a second was pronounced dead.

At this time, a portion of Highway 252 has been closed between 8th Avenue and Brookdale Drive for an investigation; the closure is expected to last “several hours,” according to the police department.