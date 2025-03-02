1 injured in St. Paul shooting, 2 suspects taken into custody

One man was injured in a shooting in St. Paul Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a person shot on the 800 block of Sims Avenue.

Police found a man with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back, who was then brought to the hospital.

Two men who are possible suspects were taken into custody a short time later, the police department said.

A search warrant was executed at a second location on the 800 block of Case Avenue and officers found a gun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by authorities.