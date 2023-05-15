1 injured after overnight fire in White Bear Lake

A least one person hurt in overnight fire

At least one person is hurt after a fire broke out overnight in White Bear Lake.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer got footage of the blaze around 11:30 Sunday night just off of Aspen Court near I-694 and Highway 120.

The victim was seen being taken out of the home and into an ambulance by first responders around midnight.

Information on the victim’s condition and any possible causes of the fire have not yet been released.

The state fire marshal’s office also responded to the fire.

Police officers from White Bear Lake, North St. Paul and deputies from Washington County were present and placed crime scene tape around the home.

