1 dies after stabbing at party in Minneapolis

A 31-year-old man died at the hospital after being stabbed at a party in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the stabbing around 3:15 a.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North. There, they found a 31-year-old who had ben stabbed multiple times.

The man was given first aid and was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

911 callers said they heard screaming during a party at the home.

Investigators believe an altercation at the party led up to the stabbing.