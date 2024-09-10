1 dead in shooting outside St. Paul tobacco shop

One person died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a St. Paul tobacco shop, police said.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera captured the scene as police investigated the shooting outside Maryland Tobacco near the intersection of Maryland Avenue East and Clarence Street on the city’s East Side.

More than a dozen white evidence markers dotted the sidewalk by the business’ front door.

St. Paul police are expected to give a briefing on the shooting later Tuesday afternoon.