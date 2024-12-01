1 dead in overnight Rochester shooting

A man has died after an overnight shooting in northwest Rochester, according to KSTP’s sister station KAAL.

Rochester police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday at a home on the 4100 block of Manor Woods Drive Northwest. First responders provided lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

One person was taken into custody and questioned but then released. Police said the individuals involved were known to each other.

There is no known threat to the public and police are continuing to investigate.