1 dead in Minneapolis after fight escalates into fatal shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning as a fight at a party turned into a fatal shooting.

Minneapolis Police were called to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North for a potential shooting.

When they arrived, police said one person was suffering from life-threatening injuries. While medical aid was provided, the man later died.

As officers began to investigate, it was determined the shooting started after a fight had broken out at a nearby party. The fight eventually spilled out into the street, where police say shots were fired.

“Today, tragically, another family has been ripped apart by gun violence,” Chief O’Hara said. “Our investigators are committed to solving this crime and giving a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.”

One person has been arrested; however, police have not determined if he was involved in the shooting.

According to police, the arrested man was still fighting when they arrived and refused to leave the area, resulting in his being arrested for disorderly conduct.

The identity of the killed man will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.