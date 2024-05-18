1 dead in Dale Street light rail shooting

A man is dead after a shooting at a Metro Transit stop in St. Paul on Friday night.

Metro Transit police officers responded to the Green Line’s eastbound Dale Street Station around 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, law enforcement found a man suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was brought to Regions Hospital where he later died.

Police are searching for suspects with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Light rail service was fully restored by Saturday morning.