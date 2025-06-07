1 dead after shooting in parking lot at Northtown Mall

One person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Northtown Mall in Blaine on Friday.

At 5:13 p.m., the Blaine Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to the Northtown Mall on a report of shots fired in the parking lot, according to Wayne Heath with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, it was discovered that three males were seen running from the area of the scene. Authorities say that one of the suspects has been detained, while the other two have not been found.

Heath said that the Northtown Mall was placed into lockdown after the shooting occurred, but that there is no threat to the general public at this time.

More information is expected to be released by officials at a later time.