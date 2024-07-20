1 dead after crash in Richfield

One person is dead after a crash in Richfield late Friday night.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, at 11:17 p.m., a 2000 Toyota Tacoma was going south on I-35W when it hit a guardrail at the exit lane of 66th Street. The Tacoma then crossed all lanes, hitting both a 2009 Toyota Prius and the left shoulder barrier.

Both vehicles came to rest on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Tacoma, 35-year-old Eloy Saucedo Gonzalez, died as a result of the crash. The two occupants of the Prius sustained no injuries.

The incident report states Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.